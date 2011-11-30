President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda (L) shakes hands with Yamaha Motor’s President Hiroyuki Yanagi as they unveil the electronic commuter “EC-Miu” (R) and the electronically power assisted bicycle “PAS WITH” during a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception at its showroom in Tokyo November 28, 2011. Toyota Motor and Yamaha Motor will collaborate in the development of communication-linked next-generation vehicles, Toyota said – Reuters

A model presents Toyota’s concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo November 28, 2011. The whole body of the concept car can be used as a display space, with the body color and display content changeable at will, and allows the vehicle to function as a terminal for displaying messages or other information, the company said – Reuters