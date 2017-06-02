Fine Furniture opened its doors with a promise. That promise was to make sure every brand and product that left its doors would exceed customer expectations and deliver the sort of satisfaction that is always hard to find.



As customer trust grew in Fine Furniture, so did its portfolio, experience, expertise, team, and knowledge. Now, it opens doors and welcomes customers to an even larger physical space designed to enthrall with new perspectives of interior design and homeware.



The best part about all this excitement is that it has been very active in acquiring the ability to provide customers with a whole gamut of new brands that will fill the three floors of its larger Fine Furniture Lifestyle Department Store. It is referred to as the Lifestyle store because Fine Furniture doesn’t just sell products, but crafts a living experience that lasts a lifetime.



To craft that experience, all the tools in the Lifestyle Department Store are the following brands and all adhere to one strict rule – to deliver the very best without any exception.



Häcker Kitchens, German Made began its journey into Sri Lankan Kitchens with Fine Furniture. Without a doubt, by keeping to strict German standards, from demonstration to production to installation Fine Furniture has been able to deliver the most innovative and most advanced kitchen systems to its clients. It gets the latest range and the latest innovations and has so much for customers to choose from.



Fine Furniture has made Häcker Kitchens, German Made so popular in Sri Lanka, there is now a special solution of modular and highly-customised kitchens to fit the local market both in pricing and design Häcker SMART, German kitchen manufacture; 12 different design concepts, two options for finish and the exact same standard Fine Furniture has delivered on, to date.



To fill up brand-new kitchens, Fine Furniture has three European brands that have been carefully selected to be a part of its portfolio because of their attention to every little detail. Between Miele, Bosch and Brandt, customers would be hard pressed anything better simply because these brands have spent centuries perfecting their craft and build products that blend innovative technology with design.



As Fine Furniture delves deeper into creating a holistic shopping experience for homeware, it realised that it needed to bring in more brands that specialise in various areas for the home. Loddenkemper specialises in high-end customisable furniture creating walking-in closets and complete bedroom sets that fit your style and chic. Koinor furniture is simply opulent in design and features. The designs understand the need to fit and accommodate the ever-changing tastes in lifestyle and technology which is for example some of the Koinor sofas have built in iPod docks.



For those who want a touch of Italian fashion to adorn their home, look at the furniture by Alpa. Those who would like to excite their surroundings and give their homes a tropical look can do so with stunning pieces of furniture created out of exotic materials designed by nature and hand made from Pacific Green.



Children need special attention and Fine Furniture has brought in the professionals to help. Danish built company Flexa has been creating children’s furniture for the last 40 years and all their products are thoughtfully created to stimulate development, curiosity and creativity.



Finally, Fine Furniture has also acquired some great brands to give homes that extra aesthetic touch. Wall décor to decorative art prints, simple everyday pieces re-designed into art installations by Eurographics from Germany and from Sweden there is Bovictus, a clever design company that looks to turn homes into spaces of art, giving customers the chance of living in art instead of looking at it.



Fine Furniture has also understood the need to provide customers with high-end homeware products and solutions that can fit into their highly-stylised and designed homes and those solutions come from Metaltex, a Swiss company with over 2,000 products that fit three family categories.



Another important aspect Fine Furniture considered when thinking about what Fine Furniture’s new Lifestyle store can provide customers was illumination. Like every single brand it brings, Masterlight from Netherlands was selected for its innovative designs, innovative technology and ability to customise lighting.



Another new introduction is the Fine Furniture Privilege Card. Fine Furniture has partnered up with other brands and outlets so that its appreciation extends beyond its doors. The Fine Furniture Privilege Card is not just loyalty card, it’s a symbol of the company’s constant progression towards customer satisfaction.



Another new innovative feature is the extended warranty program which allows customers the ability to extend the warranty on all their products. Extended warranty doubles peace of mind. So, for all products that come with a five-year warranty Fine Furniture provides the option to extend it to 10 years and products that come with a one year warranty can be extended up to three years.



Finally, the last exciting feature Fine Furniture is introducing is its ‘buy back’ option for upgrades. Certain products and brands installed by them can be exchanged if customers would like to upgrade, giving them the ability to reinvent their lifestyle space whenever they feel like it.



Fine Furniture’s new Lifestyle Department Store is the result of customers’ thoughts, suggestions and needs. From simple things like its Wedding Registry Service to large-scale interior design projects, customers will still get the same service and assistance as before. All of this with the same prom

ise Fine Furniture started with – assured satisfaction.