Thursday, 2 October 2014 00:00
PRO, Sri Lanka’s leading grooming brand, recently concluded an innovative marketing campaign during the TNL Onstage 2014 competition. As the official stylist, PRO was an integral partner during the finals of the competition.
The conclusion of TNL Onstage 2014, a much anticipated annual event showcasing impressive local talent and showmanship held recently at the Viharamahadevi Open Air Amphitheater featured artists performing different genres from R&B, pop, classic, hard rock, slow rock and alternative.
PRO set up four grooming stations for concertgoers, to receive creative hair styles, done absolutely free by stylists present at the TNL Onstage finale.
PRO also held a draw for 10 lucky winners who received ‘Dr. Dre Original Beats’ earplugs.
Attendees who submitted a bill or proof of purchase of PRO Deo Body Spray or PRO Hair Gel, from any supermarket, to the PRO grooming booth was entitled to a customised creative hairstyle courtesy of PRO.
PRO products were also on sale during the event for individuals to purchase and avail themselves of this exciting offer.
During the competition, fans could vote for the best groomed TNL Onstage Finalist, who received attractive makeovers using PRO products. Fans could like and share their chosen finalist’s picture via TNL Onstage’s Facebook page. PRO also rewarded the finalists who received the highest number of votes (the Top 3), after their makeovers.
“PRO has taken TNL Radio’s biggest annual musical event to a new level. Through our grooming sessions, both contestants and fans have enjoyed the superior qualities of the PRO range. TNL Onstage event is another platform where we continue to engage our consumers in fun, new ways,” said PRO Brand Manager Nalaka Perera.
Le Coiffeur Thilaque provided the stylists for the grooming sessions.