Regal awards for top performing AIA Wealth Planners

Capturing the majestic ambience of a castle at the company’s awards night for outstanding Wealth Planners, AIA Insurance (earlier known as Aviva NDB Insurance) rewarded the company’s top performers right royally recently at the BMICH.



The event was a double celebration of the company transforming into AIA Insurance and rewarding exemplary sales achievements at the annual Graduation and Sales Convention for over 1,700 Wealth Planners.





Wealth Planners and Wealth Planners’ managers were bestowed with titles – Premier, Privileged and Senior – based on a stringent appraisal process, at the graduation. Wealth Planners who achieved outstanding sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2012 were also rewarded with regal titles that will contribute significantly to their career progression.



The graduation ceremony was followed by the spectacular Sales Convention. Those who proved their high calibre by qualifying to participate in the world’s most prestigious event for insurance sales professionals – the Million Dollar Round Table Conference – as well as the Wealth Planners who received the coveted LIMRA International Quality Awards were recognised for their accomplishments. There were 17 MDRT members and 19 IQA winners in 2012.



The highlights of the evening were the awarding of the topmost awards amidst great fanfare and applause. D.G.A. Swarna from Anuradhapura Region was adjudged Best Wealth Planner – Life, for the fifth consecutive year. She had also attained the commendable position of ‘Top of the Table’ at the Million Dollar Round Table.



The Best Wealth Planners’ Manager – Life was Sanjeewa Undatiyawala from Kalutara (Agency 2). The Best Wealth Planner – General Insurance was Mapa Herath attached to the Kandy Regional Office while Upali Tennakoon from Kurunegala Regional Office was adjudged the Best Wealth Planners’ Manager – GI. The Best Distribution Unit head was Milanka Silva from Moratuwa Region 2. The Best Area Development Manager was Bandara Yatigammana from Mawanella.



Deputy Managing Director Upul Wijesinghe said: “The amazing achievements of our Wealth Planners during a challenging year clearly demonstrate their ability to understand the needs and aspirations of customers. Year after year they have proved their competence by qualifying to attend the MDRT and winning IQA awards from LIMRA, proving that they stand shoulder to shoulder with the best insurance sales professionals in the world.”



Managing Director Shah Rouf congratulated the top performers and commented: “Our Wealth Planners clearly have what it takes to be among the country’s best and deserve honour and recognition for their dedication. They have earned the trust and confidence of their customers who are able to enjoy priceless peace of mind.”



Chairman Huynh Thanh Phong addressing the gathering reminded the audience of how the AIA Group has succeeded in Asia. He said: “AIA believes that ‘doing the right thing, in the right way, with the right people’ is key and that has undoubtedly helped us to achieve sustainable growth in Asia and make excellent use of every business opportunity.”