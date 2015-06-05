320 E FM fans experience fantastical ‘Tomorrowland’ movie adventure



Based loosely on Disney’s fantastical theme park of the same name, and headlined by versatile actor George Clooney, the just released ‘Tomorrowland’ has already proved to be an early, unexpected contender for best reviewed movie of Summer 2015.



This was never more the case than when 320 lucky winners of the recent E FM ‘Tomorrowland’ promotion attended the Sri Lankan premiere of this soon-to-be classic, technological fantasy from Disney, where event attendees watched, spellbound, as characters were thrown into a world of flying cars, rocket jet packs and gleaming, spiralling metallic high-rises, where everything was possible and an exciting adventure was the only norm.



And, most impressive of all, the only thing that the 320 E FM promo winners were asked to do, to visit this wonder-full realm, was take part in ‘Name the Clooney Movie’, where E FM Radio Personalities (RPs) played a clip of a famous George Clooney movie on air, along with reading out multiple answer choices. All that was left for loyal E FM fans to join in the Tomorrowland adventure was to send in an SMS with their guesses, with the prize being valuable VIP passes for the premiere, held on 22 May at 7 p.m. at Colombo’s landmark Savoy Cinema.