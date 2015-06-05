Friday, 5 June 2015 00:05 - - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}
Sri Lanka’s Lifestyle radio station E FM is shaking things up once again, making its programming even more exciting by revamping its schedule with three new shows especially conceived for the listening pleasure of E FM’s loyal and unique fan base.
These three, cutting-edge shows, the ‘Early Bird’ show with Sean, ‘P.M. Crunch’ with Lily and Delano and the ‘Local Spin’ with Damien, can now be experienced from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., respectively.
Since everyone needs the right elements in place to get amped up for a new day, E FM has introduced an all-new early morning show. And who better to provide such a novel experience but Sean, one of E FM’s freshest, and youngest, voices? The ‘Early Bird’ show with Sean goes on daily from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Looking for a whole new sound experience? Discover it on E FM between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. with ‘P.M. Crunch’ with Lily and Delano. One of E FM’s freshest on-air Radio Personalities (RPs), Lily Wallace joins with the iconic voice of the ‘Wind Down Zone’, Delano, offering listeners a bonanza of interactive talk radio. With only the best interviews with elite Sri Lankans, in addition to sports news, promotions and a wealth of information for professionals, by professionals, this groundbreaking show also provides the latest entertainment news, hot from the USA, presented by Keno Greer, E FM’s US-based Special Entertainment Correspondent.
Rounding out this new renaissance in Sri Lankan radio is the ‘Local Spin’, hosted by top talent scout Anil Balasuriya, also popularly known as Damien.
“Bringing innovation to fans, that is what E FM is known for. And this time we have even surpassed ourselves,” said E FM Programs Director Mark Kross.
