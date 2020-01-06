Home / Front Page/ Interbrand retail experts in Sri Lanka

Retail experts Borja Borrero, Sergio Wullich, and Utpal Barve from Interbrand Spain, Interbrand Argentina, and Interbrand India are in Sri Lanka visiting existing clients and meeting new customers.

EMEA and LatAM Chief Creative Director and Interbrand’s global team member Borja Borrero has led brand projects of global impact for Repsol, Renault, Carrefour, Juventus, and Santander Bank. In Sri Lanka, Borrero is leading the creative projects for LB Finance and Singer Sri Lanka.

Interbrand Argentina Regional Retail Director Sergio Wullich has developed retail branding solutions for the largest brands in South America and Spain, including Tricom (Dominican Republic), Banco Uno (Guatemala and El Salvador), Bancolombia (Colombia), Oriental Financial Group (Puerto Rico), Ilusion and Vitalmex (Mexico), Ivoo and Cisneros Group (Venezuela), and in Spain, the brands Bankia, DISA, Banco Popular, Multiópticas, Movistar, Repsol, Iberia and Día. In Sri Lanka, Wullich is developing retail solutions for Singer Sri Lanka.

Interbrand India Environmental Director Utpal Barve is leading the retail solutions for LB Finance, Singer Sri Lanka and Hatton National Bank. Barve has developed environmental branding solutions for Lavasa Corporation, Hindustan Construction Company, Siyaram’s, Deutsche Bank, Bengal Ambuja, Future Group, Reliance ADA and Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. 

“Interbrand’s ‘one mind’ model provides our clients with global teams made up of category experts who understand the science behind retail, bring it together with clear customer insight, and deliver powerful creative experiences,” says Interbrand’s Sri Lanka Partner Michel Nugawela. 

“Today, the largest Sri Lankan and global brands turn to our experience to design and deliver strategically engineered ecosystems that make their customer’s lives easier, make them wiser, and deliver on their needs faster.”

